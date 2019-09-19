Home States Tamil Nadu

Drug peddlers from Nigeria and Uganda arrested from Auroville

According to police, the NIB CID wing received information that some foreigners staying near Auroville were smuggling and selling drugs.

Published: 19th September 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, representational image

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Personnel from the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID wing arrested two drug peddlers from Nigeria and Uganda on Tuesday midnight and took them to Chennai for inquiry. Police sources in Kottakuppam said drugs worth lakhs of rupees, including cocaine, were seized from the two.

According to police, the NIB CID wing received information that some foreigners staying near Auroville were smuggling and selling drugs. A police team under Deputy Superintendent of Police Julius Ceaser went to Periyamudaliarchavady and conducted raids on a few houses and guest houses, along with policemen from Kottakuppam and Auroville stations. The team found six persons from different countries at a house in Diwan Kandapa Nagar on Tuesday midnight. As they did not respond properly to questions, the policemen took them to  Kottakuppam station. During inquiry, police found two of the foreigners, Godwin Chikku (43) of Nigeria and Koogosa Segnal (23) of Uganda, to be drug peddlers.

Police arrested the two and, based on their information, seized drugs worth lakhs of rupees from the house where they were staying. Sources said police also collected personal details from the four other persons and sent them away with a warning

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Drug peddlers Auroville
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp