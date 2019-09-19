Drug peddlers from Nigeria and Uganda arrested from Auroville

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Personnel from the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID wing arrested two drug peddlers from Nigeria and Uganda on Tuesday midnight and took them to Chennai for inquiry. Police sources in Kottakuppam said drugs worth lakhs of rupees, including cocaine, were seized from the two.

According to police, the NIB CID wing received information that some foreigners staying near Auroville were smuggling and selling drugs. A police team under Deputy Superintendent of Police Julius Ceaser went to Periyamudaliarchavady and conducted raids on a few houses and guest houses, along with policemen from Kottakuppam and Auroville stations. The team found six persons from different countries at a house in Diwan Kandapa Nagar on Tuesday midnight. As they did not respond properly to questions, the policemen took them to Kottakuppam station. During inquiry, police found two of the foreigners, Godwin Chikku (43) of Nigeria and Koogosa Segnal (23) of Uganda, to be drug peddlers.

Police arrested the two and, based on their information, seized drugs worth lakhs of rupees from the house where they were staying. Sources said police also collected personal details from the four other persons and sent them away with a warning