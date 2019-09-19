Home States Tamil Nadu

From stealing lorry to disrupting power supply, drunk Madurai youth wreaks havoc

All these seemingly unrelated incidents that kept the police on their toes for the better part of Sunday had a common link: a sozzled youth.

Published: 19th September 2019

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A lorry goes missing; an auto is mangled; an unannounced power outage spoils the Sunday evening for the residents of Nethaji Nagar in Thanakkankulam and a car is crushed. All these seemingly unrelated incidents that kept the police on their toes for the better part of Sunday had a common link: a sozzled youth.

The story begins at Mottamalai, where Murugesan parked his lorry to go have lunch. When he returned, the lorry was missing. He immediately alerted the rural police, which began a manhunt for the thief. The next word on lorry came from Fourways, from where it entered the residential areas.

In Thanakkankulam, one Selvakumar found his auto mangled by a lorry, which crisscrossed its way into Nethaji Nagar. Two electricity posts fell prey to the drunk driver's free run. This snapped the overhead cable, which led to power disruption in the area. "This led to more than 70 families losing power supply in Nethaji Nagar on Sunday evening. It took four whole hours for the TNEB staff to restore power supply to the area," added police.

After connecting the dots, the rural and the urban police launched a manhunt for the driver, whose presence on road was deemed a risk that had to be curtailed instantly. The driver's joyride came to an end when he rammed into a parked car belonging to Paulraj in Thirunagar. It was here the public caught and gave him a taste of mob justice.

The police identified the sozzled youth as M Sathyamoorthy (26) from Kamarajar Street of Thanakkankulam. As an angry mob had manhandled Sathyamoorthy, the police had to rush him to Government Thirumangalam Hospital. The Traffic Investigation Wing-III registered case and were investigating.

