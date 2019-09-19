Guard ‘guns down’ bid to kill man in bank premises

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A gang war that spilled into a bank from the streets would have taken a murderous turn were it not for the presence of mind of the security guard posted there on Wednesday afternoon. The guard shot at an armed assailant, resulting in the latter’s arrest at Manamadurai near here.

The security guard, Chellanehru, was keeping a watch on the daily proceedings when in barged Thangamani with an armed gang close on heels. The customers on the premises were shell-shocked to see the assailants rain blows on the hapless man.

Chellanehru immediately tried to bring the situation under control but found himself hopelessly outnumbered. He pulled out his double-barrel gun, took an aim and shot at the leg of one of the assailants, Tamilselvan (30).

On hearing the report from the gunfire, the gang fled, leaving behind the injured. On information, the Manamadurai Town police rushed to spot. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram Range) Rupeesh Kumar Meena and Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Rohit Nathan Rajagopal hailed Chellanehru for his presence of mind. As Chellanehru opened fire in larger public interest, no action would be taken against him, sources said.

Meanwhile, inquiries with Thangamani and Tamilselvan revealed a tale of betrayal, murder and revenge. Thangamani, a resident of Avaramkattu, was once the friend of his assailants, including Tamilselvan. The gang comprised: Saravanan, Thangamani and the suspects in the Wednesday assault: Boomibalan, Tamilselvan, Matchakaalai and Andiselvam.

In May last, Thangamani, after a fallout with his mates, ended up murdering Saravanan. The other members of the gang decided to bump off Thangamani to wreak vengeance. On Wednesday, Thangamani and friend Ganeshan were near the bank when three of the four assailants intercepted them.

The duo left their bike behind to escape the assault but were intercepted by the fourth attacker.

It was to escape the assault that Thangamani entered the bank, where Chellanehru saved the day. Thangamani and Ganeshan were admitted to Government Sivaganga Medical College and Hospital; Tamilselvan was sent to Government Manamadurai Hospital. Manamadurai DSP Karthikeyan formed special teams to nab the three absconding assailants. Based on a complaint from Thangamani, the Manamadurai Town police registered attempt to murder case against Boomibalan, Tamilselvan, Matchakaalai and Andiselvam.

