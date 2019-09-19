Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras University student challenges ouster

The petitioner contended that the university, having received from him course fee and original certificates, had confirmed his admission in the course.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: T Kirubamohan (27) of Chromepet, an MA (Buddhism) student, who has been thrown out of the University of Madras, has moved the High Court. Justice G Jayachandran, before whom the writ petition came up for hearing on Wednesday, directed the university counsel to obtain instructions and posted the matter for further hearing on September 24. The petition sought to declare the university proceedings, dated August 28, 2019, as illegal and arbitrary, which denied approval to his admission in the PG course, and to direct the institution to allow him to complete the course. The petitioner contended that the university, having received from him course fee and original certificates, had confirmed his admission in the course. Hence, there is no question of approval of provisional admission. The impugned order has not specified any reason for sending him out, nor has it issued a show-cause notice, he said. “The Constitution guarantees right to speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) to every citizen. Hence, to expel me is a clear infringement of my fundamental right guaranteed under part III of the Constitution,” the petitioner argued.

