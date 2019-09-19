Minister predicts Tamil Nadu will not have Assembly elections till 2024  

CHENNAI: After the demise of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, there has never been a dearth for sweeping claims and remarks from AIADMK leaders, including the ministers. And the latest has come from Information Minister Kadambur Raju when he predicted that there won’t be any general election to Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2021 and that it would happen only in 2024 since the Central government wants simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.
The term of the present AIADMK regime comes to an end in 2021 and fresh assembly elections should be conducted then. However, Kadambur Raju has surprised many by the statements he made while speaking at a public meeting on Tuesday at Kayathar in Thoothukudi district.
Raju recalled that DMK president MK Stalin had, during his campaign for recent Lok Sabha elections and the by-elections to Assembly constituencies, said that the elections was not only for Lok Sabha, but also for the State assembly.
The minister said if Stalin’s claim has to be accepted for the sake of argument, the AIADMK had retained the government in 2019 by winning nine seats and this would mean that the next general elections would happen only in 2024 and not in 2021.
“The Central government will heed to us in this regard since they have been saying that the simultaneous elections should be conducted for Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. Note my words: There won’t be any elections for Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2021. It will happen only in 2024,” the minister asserted.
CHENNAI: After the demise of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, there has never been a dearth for sweeping claims and remarks from AIADMK leaders, including the ministers. And the latest has come from Information Minister Kadambur Raju when he predicted that there won’t be any general election to Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2021 and that it would happen only in 2024 since the Central government wants simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Government forms Company Law Committee to improve ease of doing business
Parents of more than two kids can contest panchayat polls: Uttarakhand HC
Kiran Mazumdar questions Nirmala Sitharaman's authority to issue e-cigarette ban. Here's her reply
Mauricio Pochettino angered as Tottenham blow two-goal lead against Olympiakos
Difficult to identify Vikram lander's position right now: NASA scientists
Karnataka man gives wife triple talaq over WhatsApp from Dubai