Minister predicts Tamil Nadu will not have Assembly elections till 2024  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the demise of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, there has never been a dearth for sweeping claims and remarks from AIADMK leaders, including the ministers. And the latest has come from Information Minister Kadambur Raju when he predicted that there won’t be any general election to Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2021 and that it would happen only in 2024 since the Central government wants simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.



The term of the present AIADMK regime comes to an end in 2021 and fresh assembly elections should be conducted then. However, Kadambur Raju has surprised many by the statements he made while speaking at a public meeting on Tuesday at Kayathar in Thoothukudi district.



Raju recalled that DMK president MK Stalin had, during his campaign for recent Lok Sabha elections and the by-elections to Assembly constituencies, said that the elections was not only for Lok Sabha, but also for the State assembly.



The minister said if Stalin’s claim has to be accepted for the sake of argument, the AIADMK had retained the government in 2019 by winning nine seats and this would mean that the next general elections would happen only in 2024 and not in 2021.



“The Central government will heed to us in this regard since they have been saying that the simultaneous elections should be conducted for Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. Note my words: There won’t be any elections for Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2021. It will happen only in 2024,” the minister asserted.

