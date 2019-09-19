Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister predicts Tamil Nadu will not have Assembly elections till 2024  

The state will not face elections as per the schedule in 2021, says Information Minister Kadambur Raju.
 

Published: 19th September 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration of Kadambur Raju | Tapas Ranjan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the demise of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, there has never been a dearth for sweeping claims and remarks from AIADMK leaders, including the ministers. And the latest has come from Information Minister Kadambur Raju when he predicted that there won’t be any general election to Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2021 and that it would happen only in 2024 since the Central government wants simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

The term of the present AIADMK regime comes to an end in 2021 and fresh assembly elections should be conducted then. However, Kadambur Raju has surprised many by the statements he made while speaking at a public meeting on Tuesday at Kayathar in Thoothukudi district.

Raju recalled that DMK president MK Stalin had, during his campaign for recent Lok Sabha elections and the by-elections to Assembly constituencies, said that the elections was not only for Lok Sabha, but also for the State assembly.

The minister said if Stalin’s claim has to be accepted for the sake of argument, the AIADMK had retained the government in 2019 by winning nine seats and this would mean that the next general elections would happen only in 2024 and not in 2021.

“The Central government will heed to us in this regard since they have been saying that the simultaneous elections should be conducted for Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. Note my words: There won’t be any elections for Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2021. It will happen only in 2024,” the minister asserted.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Minister Kadambur Raju Information Minister
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp