Rs 290 crore infra boost proposed to attract foreign investment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shortly after his three-nation visit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has turned his attention towards the infrastructure development projects in various sectors. Chairing a high-level meeting on Wednesday at the secretariat, the chief minister allocated Rs 289.82 crore towards preparing the Detailed Project Report for many infrastructure projects and directed the officials to take expeditious steps to execute them.

During the deliberations that lasted for more than two hours, the CM gave a detailed account on the infrastructure developments he came across, during his visit abroad and explained the need for creating similar infrastructure in key sectors in Tamil Nadu too. He said such initiatives would attract more investments and create job opportunities.

The chief minister reviewed progress made in infrastructure schemes like FinTech City, Tamil Nadu Integrated Tourism Development Scheme, Chennai Comprehensive Parking Management System, establishing an oceanarium, Light Rail Project for Chennai, Outer Ring Road Project, establishing science musea based on virtual reality techniques, establishing an entertainment park in MGR Film City, setting up of Medi Park, Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor, Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (Ponneri node), Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery Project and Southern Structurals.

The chief minister also reviewed the progress made in other projects, which included waste water recycling projects in Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Tiruchy and Tirupur, integrated scheme for restoration of waterways in Chennai, establishing a desalination plant at Mullakkadu, setting up of a desalination plant at Kudhiraimozhi in Ramanathapuram district, similar schemes for Villupuram and Tindivanam districts, and modernising depots of the State-owned transport corporations.

The meeting was attended by Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, State Ministers SP Velumani, D Jayakumar, MC Sampath, C Vijaya Basker, Vellamandi N Natarajan, MR Vijayabhaskar, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and secretaries of 16 departments involved in the execution of these projects.