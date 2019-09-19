Home States Tamil Nadu

Sonia Gandhi can stay, but her wish to rule country unacceptable: Bhalaji

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Milk and Dairy Development Minister TK Rajenthra Bhalaji, in a press meeting on Wednesday, said Congress leader Sonia Gandhi can live in India, but her wish to rule the country is unacceptable.

Bhalaji said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Tamil was one of the oldest languages. There was no need of more discussions on the issue.

“Home Minister Amit Shah did not disrespect other languages. Leaders at the Centre showed great respect to Tamil language. The opposition is trying to divert people’s attention,” he added.

“Congress is not the same party it was during the independence movement. Why was Tamil Nadu Congress Chief K S Alagiri not given the post of party’s president? When Congress served the government, Sonia was the party’s leader. If others would have led Congress party then, innocent Tamils would not have been killed in Sri Lanka,” said Bhalaji. Addressing the queries about the rise in milk price, the minister said that it was a gradual rise; if compared to other states, the price was less in Tamil Nadu.

Protest
Condemning Rajenthra Bhalaji’s remarks against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, the party cadre staged protests here on Wednesday. Thy were led by District President Radhakrishnan

