Home States Tamil Nadu

Sorkuvai: Students suggest 30k Tamil words

Seminar on the project has been conducted in 14 colleges so far and students deposited 30,000 terms.

Published: 19th September 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: College students across the State have submitted 30,000 new technical terms for inclusion in the Sorkuvai, project to create a corpus of Tamil words. This was disclosed by Thanga Kamarasu, director of Tamil Etymological Dictionary Project, which is entrusted with the project.

Addressing media on the sidelines of a workshop at the Rajah Serfoji Government Arts college on Wednesday, Ramarasu said students were asked to deposit their words in a Sorkuvai Hundi. Students who came up with the best three technical term from each college, will be given prizes.

Seminar on the project has been conducted in 14 colleges so far and students deposited 30,000 terms. They would be reviewed by experts in the ‘Tami Kalai Kazhagam’. After getting the Government Order for the selected words, it would be published on the website www.sorkuvai.com. “So far Government Order has been issued for 3,000 technical terms which would be up on the website,” Kamarasu added.

A toll free number, 14469, would be created where people can call from 10 am to 4.30 pm and seek meanings or clarifications on any word/translation. Also, he informed that Lexicography Day would be celebrated on November 8 in Chennai to mark the birth anniversary of Tamil scholar Veermamunivar.

Words suggested by students
■ Leap Year Migai Naal Aandu
■ Handle Lock Kondi
■ Pastry Mapandam
■ Cement Painsuthai
■ Drift Velocity Izhuppu Dhisai Vegam

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sorkuvai Tamil words
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp