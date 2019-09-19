Sorkuvai: Students suggest 30k Tamil words

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: College students across the State have submitted 30,000 new technical terms for inclusion in the Sorkuvai, project to create a corpus of Tamil words. This was disclosed by Thanga Kamarasu, director of Tamil Etymological Dictionary Project, which is entrusted with the project.

Addressing media on the sidelines of a workshop at the Rajah Serfoji Government Arts college on Wednesday, Ramarasu said students were asked to deposit their words in a Sorkuvai Hundi. Students who came up with the best three technical term from each college, will be given prizes.

Seminar on the project has been conducted in 14 colleges so far and students deposited 30,000 terms. They would be reviewed by experts in the ‘Tami Kalai Kazhagam’. After getting the Government Order for the selected words, it would be published on the website www.sorkuvai.com. “So far Government Order has been issued for 3,000 technical terms which would be up on the website,” Kamarasu added.

A toll free number, 14469, would be created where people can call from 10 am to 4.30 pm and seek meanings or clarifications on any word/translation. Also, he informed that Lexicography Day would be celebrated on November 8 in Chennai to mark the birth anniversary of Tamil scholar Veermamunivar.

Words suggested by students

■ Leap Year Migai Naal Aandu

■ Handle Lock Kondi

■ Pastry Mapandam

■ Cement Painsuthai

■ Drift Velocity Izhuppu Dhisai Vegam