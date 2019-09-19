Home States Tamil Nadu

Student accused of impersonation surrenders medical seat

Ashok Krishnan had alleged that the original candidate had appeared for the NEET at a centre in Mumbai and attended the counselling.

Published: 19th September 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THENI/CHENNAI: A student, accused of impersonation for securing admission to medical course, surrendered his seat by writing to the dean of Government Medical College and Hospital at Kanavilakku recently. The student reportedly expressed his unwillingness to continue as he was “under depression”.  The surrender came in the wake of plaints, raising doubts on the bona fide of his admission.

The student, a resident of Chennai, was admitted to first year course at the Government Medical College and Hospital at Kanavilakku this academic year after the verification of NEET admit card, selection committee admit card and other documents. Meanwhile, on September 11 and 13, one Ashok Krishnan e-mailed two complaints to the authorities of the medical college, alleging that the student had secured admission through fraudulent means.

Ashok Krishnan had alleged that the original candidate had appeared for the NEET at a centre in Mumbai and attended the counselling. However, the one who joined the college was a different person, the complainant alleged. Soon after the e-mails were received, the medical college dean K Rajendran ordered an internal inquiry, which was followed by a police complaint on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Director of Medical Education Dr R Narayana Babu said, “The complainant also sent us two photos of the student in question, the one affixed on the hall ticket of the NEET and a recent photo. The committee expressed suspicion after seeing the photos.”

During the internal inquiry with the student and his parents, the certificates of the student were scrutinised. Sources said that hall ticket photo verification had aroused the suspicion of the officials.  

Despite stringent measures to clamp down on malpractice, this incident has led to Directorate of Medical Education mulling on making thumb impression compulsory for MBBS and BDS aspirants while applying.

Speaking to Express, Secretary of Selection Committee Dr G Selvarajan said, “Despite the thorough checks we have instituted, the fact that such malpractice still happens is a matter of concern. We are mulling on making thumb impressions mandatory on the applications. During counselling, we can scan the thumb impression in the system and verify its authenticity. We also see what else could be done to prevent such malpractice in future.”

