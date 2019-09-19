TN govt sanctions Rs 100 crore for providing skill training to SC/ST, minorities, differently-abled people

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Giving effect to an announcement by Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel in the Assembly recently, the State government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for providing skill training to 50,000 candidates belonging to marginalised categories of women, SC, ST, Minorities and Differently-Abled persons in the age group of 18 and 45. Market-oriented job roles will be taken up for training programme.

The G.O issued in this regard said the minister’s announcement fulfils the main objective of upcoming project Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) project. It is a World Bank-funded National Skill Development Mission (NSDM) mandate being implemented in the State through Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.