TN higher secondary students can soon opt to study only three core subjects

Currently, the students have to study four core subjects, besides the language papers.
 

Representational image (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Instead of four core subjects, Class XI students can opt for only three subjects from the next academic year. The State government issued an order in this context on Wednesday.

According to the GO, from the academic year, the students can write only three core subjects against the existing practice of appearing for four core subjects. For example, a science stream student can select a combination of three subjects like Mathematics/ Physics/ Chemistry or Physics/Chemistry/Biology or Mathematics/Physics /Computer or Chemistry/ Biology/Home Science, depending upon their future plans.

“Earlier, Higher Secondary first-year students had to write all four core subjects; Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. But for those who opted for engineering courses, their Biology marks was not taken into consideration. Hence, in order to reduce the stress of students, this order is introduced where they need to write only three subjects, depending on their future preference of course. The students will be more focussed and can concentrate on the subjects of their choice,” said Director of School Education, S Kannappan. Even the students of arts stream and vocational stream will get the opportunity to select three core subjects. This new system will be implemented from 2020-21.
 

