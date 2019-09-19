TN higher secondary students can soon opt to study only three core subjects

CHENNAI: Instead of four core subjects, Class XI students can opt for only three subjects from the next academic year. The State government issued an order in this context on Wednesday.
According to the GO, from the academic year, the students can write only three core subjects against the existing practice of appearing for four core subjects. For example, a science stream student can select a combination of three subjects like Mathematics/ Physics/ Chemistry or Physics/Chemistry/Biology or Mathematics/Physics /Computer or Chemistry/ Biology/Home Science, depending upon their future plans.
“Earlier, Higher Secondary first-year students had to write all four core subjects; Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. But for those who opted for engineering courses, their Biology marks was not taken into consideration. Hence, in order to reduce the stress of students, this order is introduced where they need to write only three subjects, depending on their future preference of course. The students will be more focussed and can concentrate on the subjects of their choice,” said Director of School Education, S Kannappan. Even the students of arts stream and vocational stream will get the opportunity to select three core subjects. This new system will be implemented from 2020-21.
CHENNAI: Instead of four core subjects, Class XI students can opt for only three subjects from the next academic year. The State government issued an order in this context on Wednesday.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Government forms Company Law Committee to improve ease of doing business
Parents of more than two kids can contest panchayat polls: Uttarakhand HC
Kiran Mazumdar questions Nirmala Sitharaman's authority to issue e-cigarette ban. Here's her reply
Mauricio Pochettino angered as Tottenham blow two-goal lead against Olympiakos
Difficult to identify Vikram lander's position right now: NASA scientists
Karnataka man gives wife triple talaq over WhatsApp from Dubai