TN to strengthen polytechnic,engg colleges’ placement cells

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To improve employability of students, the State government has decided to make the placement cells in government-run engineering and polytechnic colleges, more effective and train the placement officers of these colleges.

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Technical Education, on a priority basis, is planning for training of the placement officers of polytechnic and technical colleges, so that they can hone the skills of the students and prepare them better for placement opportunities, said a senior officer of the higher education department.

“Placement officers play a major role in ensuring job opportunities to students. They need to have good collaboration with the industries so that they can bring better job opportunities for students and provide appropriate training to them, to make them employable. Keeping these factors in mind, placement officers will be trained,” said an official.