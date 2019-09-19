Home States Tamil Nadu

Why can't Tamil be India's global identity, asks DMK

DMK MP and spokesperson TKS Elangovan said if the government of India wants to choose an Indian language for a global identity, then Tamil, and not Hindi, qualifies for it.

Published: 19th September 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

DMK cadre defacing Hindi letters on railway signboards in Gudiyatham. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Against the backdrop of recent pitch by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make Hindi a language of India's identity, DMK has argued that Tamil was more suited for it.

Shah on September 14 advocated greater use of Hindi, saying "it is very essential that the entire country has one language which becomes its identity in the world".

As his comments triggered protests by DMK and other Tamil parties, Shah clarified on Wednesday that he did not want imposition of Hindi on anyone, thus dousing the fire over the issue.

DMK MP and spokesperson TKS Elangovan said if the government of India wants to choose an Indian language for a global identity, then Tamil, and not Hindi, qualifies for it.

READ | DMK cadre deface Hindi letters on railway signages in Vellore

"Unity in diversity is the identity of India which we support. If there needs to be an Indian language for India's global identity, then Tamil is most suited," Elangovan said.

"Tamil is one of the oldest languages in the world. It is the official language in Sri Lanka, Singapore and India. It has the classical language status and is rich in literature. Tamil culture has spread to several South Asian countries. There are Tamils who have migrated to far off lands several centuries ago," he added.

He said it may be true that a large number of people speak Hindi in India "But it is equally true that there are more number of people who don't speak Hindi."

He argued that Hindi cannot be the India's global identity. "For instance, it is the non-Hindi speaking Indian states that are advanced in several metrics like economy, technology and social factors while the Hindi- speaking states lag far behind on these aspects."

Elangovan said, "it is RSS ideology to impose Hindi across the nation."

ALSO READ | Amit Shah's 'linguistic chauvinism' unites Dravidian majors, other TN political parties

Stressing that DMK is not against any language, he said the party is opposed to the view of making Hindi as the global identity of India, which is seen as a sign of Hindi-imposition.

His attention was drawn to BJP National Secretary H Raja's comments, questioning DMK's anti-Hindi stance since the schools run by its functionaries/relatives are under CBSE stream where Hindi is taught.

To this, Elangovan responded, "Opponents may argue on that. We oppose only Hindi imposition and not the language per se."

On the issue of popularising Tamil beyond the state, like setting up an organisation on the lines of 'Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha' in the North, the DMK leader said: "The Hindi Prachar Sabha was set up in order to make Hindi as the sole national language. But there was no necessity for North Indians to study Tamil for the state government to set up Tamil Prachar Sabha in the North."

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK tamil Hindi imposition National language Hindi Amit Shah TKS Elangovan
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp