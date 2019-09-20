Captive elephants to be shifted to Trichy rehabilitation centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has ordered the shifting of three female captive elephants from the elephant care facility of the Tree Foundation India in Neelankarai, to the Elephant Care Facility at MR Palayam Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Trichy, within four weeks.



The bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee ordered the transfer of Sandhya, Jayanthi and Indumathi while disposing of a PIL petition from S Muralidharan of ‘Incare’, on Thursday. The petition prayed for a direction to the Chief Conservator of Forests in Saidapet, to order the closure of the illegal elephant shelter operating in Kurumbaram village in Villupuram district.

According to the petitioner, Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham in Kanchipuram had possession of the elephants and maintained them for conduct of rituals. The Tree Foundation, along with the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Bannerghatta in Bengaluru, claiming themselves to be animal welfare organisations, approached the Peetham and coerced them to part with the elephants on the pretext of cruelty.

The petitioner alleged that the objective of the duo is not to eradicate cruelty to animals, but target Indian culture and destroy elephants.

Disposing of the petition, the judges said the three elephants shall be kept together in the facility at Trichy and the authority shall ensure that the elephants get the best health care facilities and make them feel that they are in natural environment.