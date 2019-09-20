CM Palaniswami inaugurates 14 godowns, residential quarters for cops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday inaugurated 14 godowns of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, constructed at a total cost of Rs 12.76 crore, through the video-conferencing facility at the secretariat. Of the 14 godowns, eight have 10,000-tonne capacity while six have 1,000-tonne capacity. And out of the six, four godowns are located each at Pachur (Vellore dt), Kottaram (Cuddalore dt), Idayapatti (Madurai) and Muthur (Tirunelveli dt).

Meanwhile, the CM presented smart family cards in which corrections required by the card-holders including change of address, mistakes in names etc., have been carried out. Five persons received their corrected smart cards from the CM. So far, these smart cards have been printed in Chennai only. Now, the family card-holders can carry out the corrections at the taluk-level civil supplies offices and in Chennai, at the Assistant Commissioner (Civil Supplies) offices, by paying Rs 20 per card.

Palaniswami also inaugurated 288 residential quarters for police personnel constructed at a cost of Rs 37.94 crore on the Papanasam Sivan Road in Mylapore here. Besides, he also declared open 162 residential quarters, three police stations and buildings for the police and Fire and Rescue Service departments, constructed at a total cost of Rs 31.55 crore, through the video conferencing facility at the secretariat.