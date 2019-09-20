Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami inaugurates 14 godowns, residential quarters for cops

Of the 14 godowns, eight have 10,000-tonne capacity while six have 1,000-tonne capacity.

Published: 20th September 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday felicitated the medal winners of the World Police and Fire Service Games held at Chengdu in China recently | special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday inaugurated 14 godowns of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, constructed at a total cost of Rs 12.76 crore, through the video-conferencing facility at the secretariat. Of the 14 godowns, eight have 10,000-tonne capacity while six have 1,000-tonne capacity. And out of the six, four godowns are located each at Pachur (Vellore dt), Kottaram (Cuddalore dt), Idayapatti (Madurai) and Muthur (Tirunelveli dt).

Meanwhile, the CM presented smart family cards in which corrections required by the card-holders including change of address, mistakes in names etc., have been carried out. Five persons received their corrected smart cards from the CM.  So far, these smart cards have been printed in Chennai only. Now, the family card-holders can carry out the corrections at the taluk-level civil supplies offices and in Chennai, at the Assistant Commissioner (Civil Supplies) offices, by paying Rs 20 per card.  

Palaniswami also inaugurated 288 residential quarters for police personnel constructed at a cost of Rs 37.94 crore on the Papanasam Sivan Road in Mylapore here. Besides, he also declared open 162 residential quarters, three police stations and buildings for the police and Fire and Rescue Service departments, constructed at a total cost of Rs 31.55 crore, through the video conferencing facility at the secretariat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp