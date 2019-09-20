Home States Tamil Nadu

Country looking up to youth to bring about a change: Minister

Published: 20th September 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Santosh Kumar Gangwar and G Viswanathan taking a look at the exhibits at VIT, Chennai campus, on Thursday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India is looking up to the youth to bring about a change in the country and also lead the nation in the right direction, said  Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, on Thursday.

Inaugurating ‘TechnoVIT’- 19, the sixth annual technical festival organised by VIT Chennai, the Minister said the youth of today were very well informed and aware of the problems and challenges in the country.
Gangwar also said he recently read a news report about the top 200 universities of the world, but unfortunately, not even a single Indian university found a place in the list. He said that under G Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT, Indian universities would soon figure in the list.

Viswanathan said it was important for students to pursue higher studies and research. He also insisted on the importance of closer ties between educational institutions and industries, to which, he said, the VIT gave top priority.

GV Selvam, vice-president, VIT, said Valeo India had set up a laboratory at VIT Vellore and would establish a similar facility at VIT Chennai campus soon. Total prize money of Rs 2.7 lakh is up for grabs for the winners of the various events during the technical festival.

‘Closer ties’
VIT chancellor G Vishwanathan insisted on the need of closer ties between industries and educational institutions

