Disbursal of over Rs 1,000 crore retirement benefits to transport staff

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday commissioned disbursal of monetary benefits including gratuity to the tune of Rs 1,093 crore to 6,283 employees of the eight state-owned transport corporations, who have retired between April 2018 and March 2019. At the secretariat, nine retired employees received the cheques in person from the CM. An official release here said during the past eight years (from 2011-12 to 2018-19), AIADMK government had disbursed Rs 15,040 crore to the state-owned transport corporations.
