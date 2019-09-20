Home States Tamil Nadu

Family of medical student caught for NEET fraud missing

The family of the student, who was allegedly involved in impersonation and joined the Government Theni Medical College, was absconding on Thursday, according to the police.

Published: 20th September 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

“When we went to K V Udit Surya’s house at Tondiarpet, it was locked and we are trying to trace them. Father of Udit Surya is a doctor working in the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital,” police said.

Meanwhile, the Dean of the Government Theni Medical College Hospital and committee members, who inquired about the impersonation case, met the Director of Medical Education and submitted photos of two candidates who were alleged involved in malpractice on Thursday.

Speaking to Express, a senior Health official said, “One student wrote the NEET in Mumbai,  attended counselling, got allotment order from the selection committee secretary and joined the medial college. After 20 days, that student disappeared and a new candidate began to attend classes. We collected three photographs – one that was on the NEET hall ticket and another two that were given to the department and the college hostel. The photographs given to the college department and the hostel were different from the one on the hall ticket”.

Meanwhile, the Director of Medical Education sent a circular to all government medical colleges and self-financing colleges, requesting them to constitute a special committee comprising the vice-principal and heads of the departments to verify immediately all  MBBS students.

“If any student is on leave, the student should have to report back to college for verification. Photos attached to the NEET admit card and selection committee allotment order should be physically verified with the students admitted in their respective colleges,” the circular said.

Comments

