High-power panel to give quick approval for foreign investments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A high-powered committee headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has been constituted for expeditious investment facilitation and single-window clearance for the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed during his recent visit to three countries.

Further, an Investment Facilitation Cell has been constituted in the Chief Minister's Office with an IAS officer as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to deal with issues of major investors and facilitate investments in Tamil Nadu.

While the Chief Minister will be the Chairman of the committee, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition & Excise, P Thangamani, Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minister, SP Velumani, Industries Minister MC Sampath, Minister for Environment, KC Karuppannan, and Minister for Revenue, RB Udhayakumar, Chief Secretary and the respective Secretaries as Members. The Principal Secretary, Industries, will act as Member Secretary.

An official release here said the panel will meet in the first week of every month to monitor the progress of investment facilitation activities and pending clearances under the single-window system and other clearances like environmental clearance with State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

Besides, the committee will resolve cases where clearances are pending beyond the time limit fixed by Tamil Nadu Business Facilitation Rules or pending beyond a month with other agencies like SEIAA.

A high-level delegation led by the Chief Minister visited UK, USA and Dubai recently. During the visit, MoUs were signed with 41 companies for a total investment of Rs 8,835 crore and with potential employment to 35,520 persons.