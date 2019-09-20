Macaroni-loving burglars held in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Police on Thursday arrested four persons, including a father and son, for burglary in Vaniyambadi, Vellore. The accused - Naveeth (21), his father Nasser Basha (58) - residents of Mathur in Vaniyambadi, and Vaseen (19), and Rafeeq (25), both of whom were residents of Nethaji Nagar in Vaniyambadi were arrested.

The police seized 10 sovereigns of gold, three two-wheelers, and two television sets from the accused. The accused committed burglary at three houses at Thennampet, Vaniyambadi Kottai, and Neelakollai. They allegedly surveyed the house before committing the offences.

In one of the incidents, the four accused gained entry into the house owned by S Mohammed Farooq, at Pakkadi street in Thennampet in Vaniyambadi on the night of September 2 (Monday). The house had remained locked for over three days, as the occupants had gone to Bengaluru to stay at their son’s house.

The looters, strangely, cooked macaroni and ate it, before fleeing away with a two-wheeler, an LED TV, and gold earrings. Based on a complaint lodged with Vaniyambadi town police, the probe began. Based on the order issued by Vaniyambadi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Balakrishnan, a police team was formed to nab the culprits.

Thereafter, during a vehicle check, the four were arrested when they were found driving stolen vehicles, sources said.

Following investigation, police arrested the four persons and registered a case under section 457 (lurking house-trespass or housebreaking in order to commit offence), and section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), and remanded the accused under judicial custody, the police said.