Madras High Court expresses security concern

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Castigating the State government and the Intelligence Department after two Sri Lankan accused — lined up for deportation but ‘inadvertently’ released from the Puzhal Prison-II — escaped, the

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court raised concerns about the security apparatus along India’s coast.

Hearing a Habeas Corpus Petition filed by two Sri Lankans — Sanga Srantha and his associate Mohamed Saffras — seeking direction for deportation, a bench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and N Anand

Venkatesh expressed doubt whether this serious lapse was a mistake.

The issue, if not addressed, would create an impression that terrorists or dangerous criminals could illegally enter and leave India seriously affecting India’s security apparatus along the coast, they added.

Explanation sought from the magistrate

The judges also criticised the Judicial Magistrate-II of Ramanathapuram that he, despite knowing that the proceedings against the accused in connection with their illegal entry into India was being withdrawn only to facilitate their deportation, had failed to mention that crucial aspect in his discharge order. Moreover, the discharge order had been communicated directly to the prison authorities, instead of going through the police officials concerned, they noted and sought an explanation from the magistrate, along with the original case records and dispatch register, at the next hearing on October 3.

The two Lankans are suspected of being involved in several heinous crimes such as rape, murder and gang war in Sri Lanka and had entered into India through Tamil Nadu to escape punishment.