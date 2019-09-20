Mother of missing girl attempts suicide

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR:The mother of a 7-year-old girl, whose whereabouts are not known after she was allegedly thrown into a river by her father, attempted suicide on Thursday. Her condition is said to be critical.

On Tuesday, T Pandi, a construction worker, of Pathadi Palam Street in Kumbakonam took two of his daughters and threw the eldest, 13 year old, into a river following a quarrel. While the girl was rescued by those bathing in the river, whereabouts of the 7 year-old girl is not known. On Thursday, Renuka (31) set herself on fire and was rescued by neighbours. She is battling for life in a hospital. Pandi is also receiving treatment for injuries after he was assaulted by the public for throwing his daughter into the river.