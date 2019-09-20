Railways misusing discretionary recruitment power, claim unions

Jose K Joseph By

TIRUCHY: The miniscule number of Tamils recruited for Railway Group D posts has left many wondering as to what is it that helps people from outside the State to secure jobs down south. Southern Railway recently recruited 1760 people for Group D posts. Of this, Tiruchy division will get about 528 persons. After document verification, they will deputed to their respective departments.

Sources said out of 528 people allotted for Tiruchy, the first batch of 189 people joined a month ago. “The railway conducted the recruitment of the first batch on August 28 and August 29. Out of this 189, only 29 people were from Tamil Nadu. The rest are from outside the State,” a union leader said.

He explained where the transporter allotted these 189 people. “The railway appointed about 100 people in engineering department. In this, only 24 people are from TN. Of the remaining 89 people, 62 (three from TN) were posted in the mechanical department and 27 people, including two from TN have been appointed in the electrical department,” he said.These figures were dished out by unions. A majority of senior officials tried to justify the selection saying it was a nation-wide exam.

The recruitment process came under criticism a few months ago too. When recruitment was done in Golden Rock railway workshop also put the transporter in trouble as several candidates from the northern states scored more than 100 marks for the 100 mark exam.

Meanwhile, some railway unions quoted the direction in Indian Railway Establishment Manual Volume-I (Revised Edition 1989) and alleged that the railway misused its discretionary power. This manual clearly says, “Posts in lower grades will be advertised at the discretion of Railway Recruitment Boards or Railway Administration in English, Hindi and regional language newspapers, commonly read in the area where such vacancies exist. The employment notices will also be supplied to the nearby employment exchanges,”

Quoting this direction, Dhakshin Railways Employees Union Deputy General Secretary Mannai Manoharan said, “It is clear that section 110 of Indian Railway Establishment Manual clearly states that this rule is framed with the intention of recruiting Group D employees from the region where the vacancy exists.”

Colonial vestige: MP Tiruchy N Siva

Tiruchy: MP Tiruchy N Siva said the poor strength of Tamil Nadu residents in Group D posts was a sign of colonisation. Addressing reporters in Tiruchy on Thursday, he said, “Such poor recruitment of Tamils and more recruitment of north-Indians shows there are some forces manipulating the process

Tamils should be given priority: MDMK

Chennai: The MDMK has urged that Tamils should be given priority in the State. Party general secretary Vaiko said,”Competitive examinations for various railway postings were conducted across the State, last year. Shocking information has revealed that of the 572 selected for Madurai division, only 11 are Tamils. A large number of north Indians have been given opportunities for apprenticeship