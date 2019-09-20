Home States Tamil Nadu

Railways misusing discretionary recruitment power, claim unions

Out of 189 only 29 people were from Tamil Nadu and rest were from other parts of country

Published: 20th September 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The miniscule number of Tamils recruited for Railway Group D posts has left many wondering as to what is it that helps people from outside the State to secure jobs down south. Southern Railway recently recruited 1760 people for Group D posts. Of this, Tiruchy division will get about 528 persons. After document verification, they will deputed to their respective departments.

Sources said out of 528 people allotted for Tiruchy, the first batch of 189 people joined a month ago. “The railway conducted the recruitment of the first batch on August 28 and August 29. Out of this 189, only 29 people were from Tamil Nadu. The rest are from outside the State,” a union leader said.

He explained where the transporter allotted these 189 people. “The railway appointed about 100 people in engineering department. In this, only 24 people are from TN. Of the remaining 89 people, 62 (three from TN) were posted in the mechanical department and 27 people, including two from TN have been appointed in the electrical department,” he said.These figures were dished out by unions. A majority of senior officials tried to justify the selection saying it was a nation-wide exam.

The recruitment process came under criticism a few months ago too. When recruitment was done in Golden Rock railway workshop also put the transporter in trouble as several candidates from the northern states scored more than 100 marks for the 100 mark exam.

Meanwhile, some railway unions quoted the direction in Indian Railway Establishment Manual Volume-I (Revised Edition 1989) and alleged that the railway misused its discretionary power. This manual clearly says, “Posts in lower grades will be advertised at the discretion of Railway Recruitment Boards or Railway Administration in English, Hindi and regional language newspapers, commonly read in the area where such vacancies exist. The employment notices will also be supplied to the nearby employment exchanges,”
Quoting this direction, Dhakshin Railways Employees Union  Deputy General Secretary Mannai Manoharan said, “It is clear that section 110 of Indian Railway Establishment Manual clearly states that this rule is framed with the intention of recruiting Group D employees from the region where the vacancy exists.”

Colonial vestige: MP Tiruchy N Siva
Tiruchy: MP Tiruchy N Siva said the poor strength of Tamil Nadu residents in Group D posts was a sign of colonisation. Addressing reporters in Tiruchy on Thursday, he said, “Such poor recruitment of Tamils and more recruitment of north-Indians shows there are some forces manipulating the process

Tamils should be given priority: MDMK
Chennai: The MDMK has urged that Tamils should be given priority in the State. Party general secretary Vaiko said,”Competitive examinations for various railway postings were conducted across the State, last year. Shocking information has revealed that of the 572 selected for Madurai division, only 11 are Tamils. A large number of north Indians have been given opportunities for apprenticeship

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp