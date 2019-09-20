Suspecting auto driver of black magic, mob throws him into woman’s funeral pyre

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In an inhuman act, an auto driver was allegedly thrown into the funeral pyre of a woman. Her family alleged that Gyara Laxmi (45) died due to black magic which he performed in Shameerpet. Laxmi’s family members noticed the auto driver, Boini Anjaneyulu, circumambulating (pradakshinas) around the pyre naked. When they inquired about his presence near the pyre, he tried to escape.

Auto driver Anjaneyulu

Suspecting that he was responsible for her death, they assaulted him and threw him into the pyre alive.

Burnt portion of his torso was recovered from the pyre and sent for postmortem and bones and bloodstains from the pyre were sent for DNA testing. Meanwhile, huge police force was also deployed and pickets were set up in the village as a measure of precaution.

According to sources, Laxmi’s relatives Balram, Krishnaian and Narsaiah were involved in the incident. After they found Anjaneyulu near the pyre, they called other relatives. Soon a mob gathered near the pyre. They beat him up and threw him into the pyre.

Balaram and Krishnaiah are being questioned by police, while Narsaiah is absconding.Laxmi (45) a resident of Adraspalli under police limits of Shameerpet, was suffering from a prolonged illness for the last five years. She underwent treatment at several places without any relief. She was admitted to Osmania Hospital a week ago where her condition became worse.

On Tuesday evening she breathed her last. Her family members performed the final rites on Wednesday evening. At night, a rumour spread in the village that Laxmi fell sick and died due to black magic done by Anjaneyulu.

Village Sarpanch B Lalitha’s husband Narasimha said that he received a call from Laxmi’s relative Narsaiah saying that there was some trouble.

“When I asked what was happening, the call got disconnected and his mobile phone was found switched off thereafter. I immediately alerted other leaders and also informed police,” said Narsimha.

Police teams rushed to the spot and found Laxmi’s body completely burnt and that of Anjaneyulu, partially burnt and his torso was visible. The pulled it out of the fire and was later sent for postmortem.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Balanagar PV Padmaja, who visited the village, said that after the rumour spread in the village, a pair of footwear were found near the pyre. Anjaneyulu’s brother Ganesh identified them as belonging to the victim.