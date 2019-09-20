Tamil Nadu government to distribute safety kits to 25,000 construction workers

By PTI

CHENNAI: As many as 25,000 workers in the construction sector in Tamil Nadu will receive safety kits worth over Rs five crore, after the government launched the scheme on Thursday.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had made an announcement in this connection in the state Assembly last year, an official release here said on Friday.

Each safety kit will contain a pair of footwear, a helmet, reflective jacket and a pair of gloves and protective glasses, it said, adding 25,000 workers will be covered in the first phase.

The effort was aimed at securing the safety of workers employed in the construction industry, it said, adding the chief minister gave away the kits to seven workers on Thursday to mark the launch of the initiative.