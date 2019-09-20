Trucker drivers’ strike opposing MVA impacts movement of goods

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The one day-nationwide strike observed by All India Motor Transport Congress on Thursday, demanding withdrawal of the hefty penalties for traffic violations, disrupted movement of goods worth several crores, across the State.

The State Federation of Lorry Owners Associations-Tamil Nadu (SFLOA-TN), Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation (TNLOF), Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners Federation (TNSSLF) and other local truckers associations have participated in the Strike.

About 4.5 lakh lorries have not been operated between 6 am and 6 pm, bringing transportation of goods such as garments, chemicals, fruits, vegetables and other industrial items, to a standstill. R Sukumar, president of TNLOF, said,” Even for minor violations, we will be charged Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,0000 for multiple violations. The truckers will be forced to meet their additional expenditure from the suppliers.”

Convene talks: TMC(M)

The TMC (M) has urged that the State and Central government should take steps to convene talks with the lorry owners to settle the ongoing strike.