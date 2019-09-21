Body of Tamil stranded in Saudi for two months, kin struggling

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Kuppusamy has been running pillar to post since July, when the 60-year-old found out that his only son had died in Saudi Arabia. It has been two months since death, Kuppusamy is still yearning to see his son for one last time. His body is being stored at the Alnahdah public hospital at Taif, Saudi Arabia, because the family cannot afford the money to bring it back.

Muthu, Kuppusamy’s son, was an electrician. “This July he suffered an electric shock while at work, and died. They informed us about death, but I will have to pay money to get his body discharged and for flight ticket. I cannot afford that,” says Kuppusamy. He has given a petition to the District Collector. “I sent my son to Saudi with a lot of dreams. Dreams of a better livelihood. I did not see this coming,” he said. “He’s all the wealth I ever had. Saudi government has tasked a person to send the body over, but I need to pay money.”

Muthu was earning Rs 15,000 a month. Speaking to Express, Collector L Subramanian said steps are being taken to get the body sent through the free service scheme. “We are in touch with officials concerned.”



Muthu is not the only such case. About two months ago, 44-year old T Anbarasu, who was working in a private cattle farm in Saudi Arabia, died in an accident there. He died on July 29, but his body reached his native, in Kallakurichi Taluk, only on August 28, said sources. A relative alleged that though the authorities there had cleared for his body to be sent home, Anbarasu’s employer refused to do so. “Finally, we made a deal with him,” says Anbarasu’s wife Vimala.

“The employer said the accident case would be worked in favour of my dead husband so that we are eligible to get a compensation.

However, the compensation amount would be taken by the employer in return for releasing by husband’s body.” Meanwhile, Vimala says she petitioned the collector and local politicians but nothing worked.



“They did not even let me look at my husband’s mortal remains for one last time,” says Vimala. The body had begun to decompose by the time it got home. Anbarasu was working as an unorganised labourer feeding cattle in a farm for monthly pay of Rs 10,000.”