Modi-Xi Summit: Outsiders may not be allowed inside Mahabalipuram

Sculptors in Mahabalipuram said that officials found the asbestos ceilings of their shops 'unattractive' and hence, should be razed down.

Published: 21st September 2019 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Modi, Xi Jinping

PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo | Twitter)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mahabalipuram may soon become a no-go zone for tourists and outsiders as a thick security blanket is expected to be in place from October first week. This is part of the preparations for the informal summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled on October 11 and 13.

Recently, police officials had inspected the temple town and got the Adhaar details of all the villagers. The villagers said they would be given an ID card to identify themselves as local residents. They were advised by cops not to allow anybody from outside, even relatives, to stay at Mahabalipuram till the event gets over. "The police has collected all the details and they said they would soon give an identity card for villagers. If we have to come out of the house, we have to furnish it," said Thirunavukkarasu, a resident.

The police had also inspected all the top resorts and hotels in Mahabalipuram to check for suspicious entries. ‘‘Currently, tourists are allowed into Tiger’s Cave and Shore temple. But in October, the world heritage spots may be closed for tourists too,’’ said a senior police official who is part of the inspection team in Mahabalipuram.

The State intelligence unit too is keeping vigil. They have made preparations for setting up CCTV cameras in various parts of the beach near the Shore temple. ‘‘Dog squad and bomb squad have also been making routine checks every day,’’ said an official of Special Branch (SB-CID).

Meanwhile, the police officials have also asked the street vendors, who are about 500 in number, to remove the shops by October first week. ‘‘They have told us to shut all the shops and be at home till
the event is over,’’ said Rajamani, a vendor.

While this could be a huge financial loss for the small scale vendors, officials said this is part of the security measures. The stone sculptures displayed on the roadsides are one of the highlights of the temple town. However, as part of the beautification, the municipality has told the sculptors to move all the sculptures elsewhere.

Sculptors said that the officials found the asbestos ceilings of the sculpting shops unattractive and hence, should be razed down. ‘‘We know international leaders are coming here but it is not right to treat residents of Mahabalipuram as third-class citizens,’’ said T Elumalai, a sculptor.

Residents also alleged that the cops had told them to stay indoors during the summit. However, officials in charge of the special inspection team said restrictions would only be on the force two days ahead of the event. ‘‘The talks on are for a uniform protocol for the summit,’’ said the official.

Though the itinerary is not out yet, sources said the Chinese president may address a gathering at the shore temple. Currently, a part of the wall has been razed down in Shore temple and the surface is being leveled with sand.

