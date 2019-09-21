No bridge to graveyard, funeral party crosses flowing stream

By Express News Service

VELLORE: It was an unusual funeral procession for octogenarian A Karuppayi Ammal, who died on Thursday noon in Serpadi village. Her body was carried across a stream, with the pallbearers wading through knee-deep water, to perform her last rites at the nearest graveyard in the Anaicut Taluk. Karuppayi’s funeral proves that for various reasons, access to burial spaces remain a challenge in the northern districts of the State.

The stream, a tributary of the Palar River, is dry for most parts of the year, say residents. Now with heavy rains lashing most parts of the district, water is abundant. The stream separates the graveyard from Serpadi village, though the two are less than a kiolmetre apart.

Anaicut DMK MLA AP Nandakumar told Express, “Many petitions had been filed in this regard, but the officials concerned have failed to address the issue. The circumstances under which the villagers carried out Karuppayi’s funeral procession today calls for immediate attention.” The demand is for a bridge to be built over the stream.