Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu chosen for Krishi Karman award for fifth time

The Tamil Nadu government has been chosen for the Centre’s Krishi Karman award for the fifth time since 2011.

Published: 21st September 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has been chosen for the Centre’s Krishi Karman award for the fifth time since 2011. The award for 2017-18, to be given in the category of oilseeds, carries a trophy, citation and Rs 2 crore in cash.  

It is to be noted that during the past eight years, the AIADMK regime has bagged this award five times.
The Union Agriculture department, in its communication, has congratulated the State government on its dedicated efforts to extend technological inputs and services to farmers.

Agriculture Minister R Doraikkanu, Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and department Director V Dakshinamoorthy showed the award communique from the Centre to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday.

An official release here said the award was given to Tamil Nadu in the past years under different categories: 2011-12 (foodgrain production - 101.52 tonnes), 2013-14 (pulses production - 6.4 tonnes), 2014-15 (millets production - 40.79 lakh tonnes) and 2015-16 (foodgrain production).  Despite severe drought condition, owing to consistent efforts, Tamil Nadu achieved 107.133 lakh tonnes of foodgrains during 2017-18. Particularly, 10.382 lakh tonnes of oilseeds have been produced; that is, the production has gone up per hectare by 2,729 kg, said the release.

The Union Agriculture department has also decided to honour two progressive farmers — one male and one female — with Agriculture Minister’s Krishi Karman Award for Progressive Farmers cultivating oilseed crops.

‘Dedicated efforts’
The Union Agriculture department, in its communication, has congratulated the State on its dedicated efforts to extend technological inputs to farmers

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishi Karman award Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp