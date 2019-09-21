Home States Tamil Nadu

TNPSC norms for judges recruitment flayed

Fresh law graduates, aspirants who do not possess adequate knowledge of Tamil can apply for civil judges exam

Published: 21st September 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

TNPSC notification for civil judge, Tamil Nadu Judicial Service recruitment| EXPRESS

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: THANJAVUR: Members of Bar Associations of Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Kumabkonam on Friday staged protests against the norms prescribed by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for recruitment of civil judges. The advocates raised slogans against the provision which says applicants who do not possess an adequate knowledge in Tamil may also apply.

The TNPSC recruitment for civil judges in Tamil Nadu judicial service usually asks for the ability to read, write and speak Tamil and English. But this time the recruitment exam had relaxed this eligibility. The exam notification mentions, “Applicants who do not possess adequate knowledge in Tamil may also apply. If selected, they should pass the Second Class Language Test in Tamil within the period of probation.” The probation is usually two years.

The advocates said that without knowledge of Tamil, communication with staff and accessing police records would be difficult. Speaking to TNIE, secretary of Tiruchy Bar Association R Rajasekar said, “This is the first time TNPSC is allowing people without any knowledge of Tamil to apply. On a regular basis, they have to communicate crucial information to people who know only Tamil.” He further said that expecting lower court staff to communicate in English was not right. “Also many police records are in Tamil and they would not be able to peruse them,” he added.

The members said these setbacks would impede court proceedings and hence Tamil fluency eligibility must be made mandatory again. The civil judge applications were to be received until October 9.

JK Jayaseelan, former secretary of Tiruchy Bar Association, said, “There is also no clarity on how those who don’t know Tamil can manage the Tamil-English translation in the Main Paper to be held in March 2020.” In Thanjavur, the protesting advocates criticized the TNPSC also for allowing fresh law graduates without any practice also to apply for direct appointment as civil judge.

They demanded that only those who have completed five years of legal practice be allowed to appear for examination. They condemned the proposal for amending Motor Vehicles act to allow accident victim compensation to be paid in installments rather than in full.

Ramesh Natarajan, president of Tiruchy Bar association,  Keerthirajan, secretary of Thanjavur Bar association, and others presided over the protest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNPSC
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp