TNPSC norms for judges recruitment flayed

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: THANJAVUR: Members of Bar Associations of Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Kumabkonam on Friday staged protests against the norms prescribed by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for recruitment of civil judges. The advocates raised slogans against the provision which says applicants who do not possess an adequate knowledge in Tamil may also apply.

The TNPSC recruitment for civil judges in Tamil Nadu judicial service usually asks for the ability to read, write and speak Tamil and English. But this time the recruitment exam had relaxed this eligibility. The exam notification mentions, “Applicants who do not possess adequate knowledge in Tamil may also apply. If selected, they should pass the Second Class Language Test in Tamil within the period of probation.” The probation is usually two years.

The advocates said that without knowledge of Tamil, communication with staff and accessing police records would be difficult. Speaking to TNIE, secretary of Tiruchy Bar Association R Rajasekar said, “This is the first time TNPSC is allowing people without any knowledge of Tamil to apply. On a regular basis, they have to communicate crucial information to people who know only Tamil.” He further said that expecting lower court staff to communicate in English was not right. “Also many police records are in Tamil and they would not be able to peruse them,” he added.

The members said these setbacks would impede court proceedings and hence Tamil fluency eligibility must be made mandatory again. The civil judge applications were to be received until October 9.

JK Jayaseelan, former secretary of Tiruchy Bar Association, said, “There is also no clarity on how those who don’t know Tamil can manage the Tamil-English translation in the Main Paper to be held in March 2020.” In Thanjavur, the protesting advocates criticized the TNPSC also for allowing fresh law graduates without any practice also to apply for direct appointment as civil judge.

They demanded that only those who have completed five years of legal practice be allowed to appear for examination. They condemned the proposal for amending Motor Vehicles act to allow accident victim compensation to be paid in installments rather than in full.

Ramesh Natarajan, president of Tiruchy Bar association, Keerthirajan, secretary of Thanjavur Bar association, and others presided over the protest.