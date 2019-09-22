‘AIADMK will contest in Nanguneri, Vikravandi’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: With just a month for two by-elections — Nanguneri and Vikravandi assembly constituiencies — in the State, National General Secretary of BJP Muralidhar Rao said that his party is still an ally of AIADMK, and the Dravidian party will field its candidates for the by-polls.

Rao was in Madurai as part of National Unity Campaign to explain the factors and reasons that influenced the Central government to abrogate Article 370 of constitutions that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Addressing media persons, he said that BJP would announce its new State president soon. The post of BJP State president fell vacant after Tamilisai Soundararajan was selected Governor of Telangana. Rao said that they are racing against time as they have to select the new BJP National President at the earliest as the incumbent president Amit Shah’s tenure is set to end in December. “Since this is the case, we have fill the post of State president much earlier,” he said.