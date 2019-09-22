Bhalaji should withdraw remarks against Sonia Gandhi: Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday demanded that Tamil Nadu Milk and Dairy minister Rajenthra Bhalaji should withdraw his remark against AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as it was derogatory.

Speaking at the demonstration organised by Puducherry Pradesh Youth Congress Committee on Saturday in front of the head post office to condemn Bhalaji’s criticism, he said there was nothing wrong in a political party leader criticizing one from another party, but it should be on principles and an individual attack crossing all limits of decency, could not be accepted. Bhalaji had gone beyond the decency limit, he added.