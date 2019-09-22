Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore cop composes songs to ensure road safety

A minor negligence on part of a road user can lead to a fatal accident and a policeman from the district has taken the initiative to create awareness of this fact through social media.

Published: 22nd September 2019

P Sivaperuman

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A minor negligence on part of a road user can lead to a fatal accident and a policeman from the district has taken the initiative to create awareness of this fact through social media. Head constable P Sivaperuman attached to Marathur police station in Bhuvanagiri has written and sung a song and uploaded it on YouTube in the name, ‘Traffic Awareness by Police Sivaperuman.’

Sivaperuman, who was recently appreciated by Superintendent of Police M Sree Abhinav, said he was told to continue the good work, and specifically to take the safety message to school students. A former student of DGM Higher Secondary School in Sethiyathope, Sivaperuman credited his school for encouraging him sing and write during his early years.

“I performed while I was in school. Once I joined the police force, it stopped. However, in my 17 years of service, I have seen several cases of fatal accidents, most of which happened owing to minor negligence. So, I decided to do something to create awareness. I wrote a song and showed to my higher officials, who encouraged me to go ahead with the initiative.”

Sivaperuman also said he has plans to upload more songs, taking help from department personnel. He and another head constable D Ganesh of Traffic Monitoring Cell in Cuddalore are writing songs under the topic, Salai vidhiya, illai marana valaiya. “Although the police are creating awareness of safety rules and levying penalty on violators, it is up to the individual to realize the need to follow the rules.

In villages, two-wheeler riders come up with excuses for not wearing helmets saying the roads are not accident prone. However, a lot of accidents have happened even in villages owing to rash driving. The public should realize the necessity to pick up a helmet while buying a two-wheeler. Only with public cooperation will our awareness project be successful,” Sivaperuman said.

Joining hands
Sivaperuman and another head constable D Ganesh of Traffic Monitoring Cell in Cuddalore are writing songs on road safety

