Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven villagers held for torching police bike, ransacking outpost

A day after a police personnel’s bike was torched and the police outpost at Gandhi Nagar near Red Hills was ransacked, police arrested seven villagers on Saturday.

Published: 22nd September 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a police personnel’s bike was torched and the police outpost at Gandhi Nagar near Red Hills was ransacked, police arrested seven villagers on Saturday. A mob turned violent after a woman biker was injured in a road accident caused by the police personnel conducting a vehicle check. The woman identified as K Priya, 23, is stable now at the Government Stanley Hospital (GSH).

The Sholavaram police nabbed the villagers with the help of the videos circulated in social media. The bike belonged to home guard personnel, Kumar Muniya, attached to the Sholavaram police station.The arrested were identified as S Saravanan (26), R Anbu (29), W Vincent (25), S Suresh Kumar (30), P Velayutham (45), N Deenadayalan (34), and A Karthik (25). All hail from Gandhi Nagar and Mondima Nagar near Red Hills. They were remanded in prison after being produced before a magistrate court in the city.

A senior police officer said that it was a routine vehicle check, which focussed to stop people from violating traffic rules. According to witnesses,” The woman panicked as one of the policemen suddenly jumped in front of her vehicle to stop her. Consequently, she collapsed and fell down. A lorry, which was closely following her, hit her bike and ran over on her right leg.”

Following this, the angered residents and villagers damaged the windshield of the lorry and torched the bike belonging to the police team. They also ransacked the police outpost at Gandhi Nagar. The injured woman was rescued and sent to the Government Stanley Hospital in an ambulance.

Boy run over by MTC bus

Chennai: A 15-year-old boy was run over by an MTC bus in Royapuram on Saturday. Vijay of Kalmandapam was the son of Gopal and a Class 10 student. The accident happened around 8.30 am when Vijay was on his way to fetch water from a pumping station. “When he tried to cross Cemetery road, a speeding MTC bus (Route No: 6D) hit his bike and ran over him,” said police. Passers-by rushed him to Government Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Royapuram traffic police have detained driver, S Vasanthakumar (39) of Tiruvottiyur.

Two nabbed for peddling meth
Chennai: Two men have been arrested for possession of 175 grams of methamphetamine. The accused have been identified as A Aburar (24) of Mannadi and K Mohammed Haris (40) of Maduravoyal and a two-wheeler in their possession was also seized. Police said that Aburar worked as a food delivery boy, while Mohammed Haris, a Sri Lankan native, works at a private hospital in Kilpauk. On information, sub-inspector Dharmaraj approached the duo, disguised as a prospective customer, at Parry’s Corner on Friday. “The duo concealed the drugs in their trousers and underwear,” said police. They were secured for further investigation and remanded in judicial custody on the same day. Police said they claimed to have been indulging in drug sales for the last three months and sold one gram of Methamphetamine for Rs 2,000. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp