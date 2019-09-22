Seven villagers held for torching police bike, ransacking outpost

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a police personnel’s bike was torched and the police outpost at Gandhi Nagar near Red Hills was ransacked, police arrested seven villagers on Saturday. A mob turned violent after a woman biker was injured in a road accident caused by the police personnel conducting a vehicle check. The woman identified as K Priya, 23, is stable now at the Government Stanley Hospital (GSH).

The Sholavaram police nabbed the villagers with the help of the videos circulated in social media. The bike belonged to home guard personnel, Kumar Muniya, attached to the Sholavaram police station.The arrested were identified as S Saravanan (26), R Anbu (29), W Vincent (25), S Suresh Kumar (30), P Velayutham (45), N Deenadayalan (34), and A Karthik (25). All hail from Gandhi Nagar and Mondima Nagar near Red Hills. They were remanded in prison after being produced before a magistrate court in the city.

A senior police officer said that it was a routine vehicle check, which focussed to stop people from violating traffic rules. According to witnesses,” The woman panicked as one of the policemen suddenly jumped in front of her vehicle to stop her. Consequently, she collapsed and fell down. A lorry, which was closely following her, hit her bike and ran over on her right leg.”

Following this, the angered residents and villagers damaged the windshield of the lorry and torched the bike belonging to the police team. They also ransacked the police outpost at Gandhi Nagar. The injured woman was rescued and sent to the Government Stanley Hospital in an ambulance.

Boy run over by MTC bus

Chennai: A 15-year-old boy was run over by an MTC bus in Royapuram on Saturday. Vijay of Kalmandapam was the son of Gopal and a Class 10 student. The accident happened around 8.30 am when Vijay was on his way to fetch water from a pumping station. “When he tried to cross Cemetery road, a speeding MTC bus (Route No: 6D) hit his bike and ran over him,” said police. Passers-by rushed him to Government Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Royapuram traffic police have detained driver, S Vasanthakumar (39) of Tiruvottiyur.

Two nabbed for peddling meth

Chennai: Two men have been arrested for possession of 175 grams of methamphetamine. The accused have been identified as A Aburar (24) of Mannadi and K Mohammed Haris (40) of Maduravoyal and a two-wheeler in their possession was also seized. Police said that Aburar worked as a food delivery boy, while Mohammed Haris, a Sri Lankan native, works at a private hospital in Kilpauk. On information, sub-inspector Dharmaraj approached the duo, disguised as a prospective customer, at Parry’s Corner on Friday. “The duo concealed the drugs in their trousers and underwear,” said police. They were secured for further investigation and remanded in judicial custody on the same day. Police said they claimed to have been indulging in drug sales for the last three months and sold one gram of Methamphetamine for Rs 2,000.