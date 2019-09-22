Six trains to be delayed on Sunday and Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern railways has announced that to facilitate engineering works so as to improve the safety of train operations, trains will be regulated in Chennai – Jolarpettai section on Sunday and Monday.

The KSR Bengaluru – Kakinada Town Seshadri Express and Yesvantpur – Howrah Duronto Express to be stopped for about 40 minutes and 70 minutes respectively at Latteri near Katpadi on Sunday.

Similarly, Chennai – Mangalore Central West Cost Express is to be delayed for about 100 minutes at Katpadi on Sunday The Jolarpettai – Arakkonam Passenger is to be stopped for about 30 minutes at Kavanur on Sunday, said the release from railways.

The Yesvantpur – Pataliputhra Weekly Express is to be stopped for about 140 minutes at Latteri on Monday. The Yesvantpur – Howrah Duronto Express is to be delayed for about 60 minutes at Kavanur on Monday.

The KSR Bengaluru – Kakinada Town Seshadri Express is to be stopped for about 35 minutes at Gudiyattam on Monday added the statement.