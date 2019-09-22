Vikravandi will be a litmus test for AIADMK, DMK

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The by-election to Vikravandi assembly constituency to be held on October 21 will prove to be an acid test for the ruling AIADMK and the principal opposition DMK. The assembly constituency was declared vacant after the death of its legislator K Radhamani.

The DMK was only able to eke out a win with a narrow margin in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections for the constituency whereas it had managed to secure around double the margin in other assembly segments falling under Villupuram parliamentary constituency.

For the ruling party also, it will be an important by-election since a defeat in this segment will reflect badly on it after the party's rout in the Lok Sabha election. Besides, the AIADMK needs to increase it's

strength in the Assembly to have a comfortable majority.

In the Lok Sabha polls in Villupuram parliament constituency, the DMK candidate won with a margin of 1,28,068 votes but the party got only 8,613 votes higher than the AIADMK alliance candidate in the

Vikravandi assembly segment.

With Radhamani’s death, the strength of the DMK has fallen to 100 and the strength of the DMK alliance has decreased to 108. During the 2016 assembly general election, K Radhamani won the seat by a margin of 6,912 votes. The PMK, that has a considerable presence in the region, got 41,428 votes(23.19 %) and came third, next to AIADMK.

The PMK candidate Vadivel Ravanan who had contested the Villupuram Lok Sabha seat in the AIADMK alliance lost to D Ravikumar of VCK by 1,28,068 votes

Political analyst Raveenthran Duraisamy says,” Usually by-elections would be tough for opposition parties. At the same time, the DMK has polled more than the AIADMK alliance during the recent Lok Sabha election despite the influence PMK’s candidate held. Hence, we can’t predict anything right now. But, the AIADMK alliance will fight tooth and nail to wrest the seat from DMK” he opined.

Senior journalist T Koodalarasan said“ In Villupuram and nearby districts, PMK has much influence from the grass root level. Hence, the DMK alliance should have to fight hard to win the seat as the PMK

is in AIADMK alliance.”

One VCK functionary, who took up election works at Vikravandi recently,said “ During the parliamentary election campaign, Radhamani was under treatment and he was not able to carry out the campaign in all parts of the constituency. Hence, VCK candidate D Ravikumar, couldn’t get more votes in this assembly segment as he did in the other segments. But, this will not be the case in the upcoming by-poll and the DMK alliance will win surely”.

One of the PMK’s state level functionaries told Express: “The upcoming by-poll will be favourable for the AIADMK-led alliance because of PMK’s hold in the region. The PMK cadres will teach a fitting lesson to the DMK in the Vikravandi by-poll as the DMK is thinking that they

have destroyed the PMK’s vote base. We want to prove the DMK that it is not true” he added.

2016 assembly general election:

Radhamani K ( DMK) : 63757

Velu R ( AIADMK) : 56845

Anbumani C ( PMK) ; 41428

Viluppuram parliament constituency:

Vikkiravandi assembly seat:

DMK : 83432

PMK: 74819

Tamil Nadu assembly strength:

AIADMK : 123

( Including Speaker)

DMK : 100

INC :07

IUML :01

Independent : 01

Vacant : 02

DMK leading margin in assembly segments under Vilupuram Lok Sabha constituency:

Vikkiravandi : 8613

Tindivanam : 20,662

Vanur : 20891

Viluppuram : 13088

Tirukoilur : 26846

Ulundurpettai :36,484