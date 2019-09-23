Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Narayanasamy may nominate daughter for Kamaraj Nagar constituency in Puducherry

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Political parties have started works for the by-election in Kamaraj Nagar Assembly constituency in Puducherry after announcement by the Election Commission on Saturday.

The constituency fell vacant in May after V Vaithilingam, a former Puducherry Speaker, who represented the constituency, resigned and was later elected in the parliamentary elections.

The Assembly segment is young as it was formed in 2008 after delimitation of constituencies in Puducherry. 

Congress decided to retain the constituency and started works a few months ago by starting road and drainage works in the district. 

Congress state president-cum-PWD minister A Namachivayam made an announcement that partymen willing to contest in Kamaraj Nagar can get applications in the party office on Monday and should submit the filled applications the same evening. 

Meantime, sources said that Namachivayam wanted his supporter-cum-former nominated MLA Annamalai’s son Jayakumar to be the candidate and expected Vaithilingam’s support for him as both are from Reddiar community. 

It is learnt that the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy is planning to nominate his daughter N Vijayakumari as the Congress candidate.

However, opposition parties are yet to start the works as there is confusion as to which party should contest. AIADMK candidate P Ganesan got 6512 votes in 2016 election and came second.

Major opposition party N R Congress has not shown any interest so far. BJP is planning to get the seat in the alliance and field a former minister P Kannan as candidate.

