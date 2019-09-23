Home States Tamil Nadu

Iconic Rockfort’s humble cousin cries for upkeep

Activists are upset that the city Corporation which has planned Rs 11.36 crore makeover to Rockfort, is doing little to preserve the miniature.

Rockfort, Tiruchy

Posters posted on the replica of Rockfort built near the Cauvery bridge, Tiruchy. (Photo | Express)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Rock Fort is a landmark no doubt, but the chances of people taking note of its humble cousin are very slim. Built near the Cauvery bridge, the replica of the iconic 7th-century structure stands testimony to official neglect, covered by posters and whatnot.

Activists are upset that the city Corporation which has planned Rs 11.36 crore makeover to Rockfort, is doing little to preserve the miniature. There are very few who know that such a replica exists and they say the structure was built around 40 years ago to commemorate the inauguration of the Cauvery bridge, built during the DMK regime in 1971.

“I have crossed the Cauvery bridge several times, but have not noticed such a structure. In fact, these portray the artistic excellence of our artisans who would have taken a lot of time and energy to create it. Hence, these should be protected,” said KC Neelamegam, an environmentalist. Rajeshwashwari (53), a resident of a nearby colony, said a miniature of Srirangam Rajagopuram was established on the other side of the bridge. But it went missing. 

“This structure will also meet the same fate if it is not preserved,” she stressed.

Request for relocation

A section of residents suggested that the corporation consider relocating it to some prominent location where it is noticed by the public. “Since this structure is away from the entrance of the bridge only a few people notice it. It should be located in another prominent location. Also, the corporation should identify the artists who created it,” said R Raghunathan, a resident on his way to Srirangam temple.

Corporation officials said they will look into this issue. “We have to consult with the State Highways department as the bridge comes under their control. After that we will take necessary measures,” said a senior corporation official.

