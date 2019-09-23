Loo in shambles, sanitation a distant dream for students, teachers of this govt school in TN

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR (TN): For 750 students and 30 teachers of Ariyalur Government Higher School, having to openly relieve themselves in the school campus is a matter of routine, This, despite functioning inside the same premises where the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) sits. The school has not had access to toilets for the past seven years.

Other than no toilets, the school also has no drinking water facilities. Students admitted they have no choice than to relieve themselves in the open. “There are no toilets inside the school for the past six to seven years. We have no choice other than to defecate in the open as we have to pay to use the facilities at the nearby bus stand. With little time between classes and breaks, we have no other alternative,” said a student.

District officials have been apprised of the matter on several occasions, but no action has been taken. R Sankar, who heads a legal awareness organisation, said, “Toilets and drinking water for students are basic necessities. Several petitions have been filed with the District Collector and CEO but nothing has been done. Even though four government offices function inside the same campus, the authorities are not bothered.”

The so-called compound wall has turned the school into a safe haven for miscreants at night. “The compound wall is just around knee-high and miscreants come at night and use the campus for illegal activities. Copper parts and wires from the electricity boxes have been broken and taken out several times to sell as scrap”, said a teacher. Speaking to TNIE, CEO A Pugalendhi said, “We sent a report to the District Collector regarding the lack of facilities in the school campus, We are hoping for a favourable decision to be taken soon.”