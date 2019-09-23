Home States Tamil Nadu

The men of Meivazhi Salai in Pudukkottai are exempted from wearing helmets

Even as the amended motor vehicle act has bikers scrambling to purchase helmets, for 1000 men of Meivazhi Salai in Pudukkottai district it is business as usual.

Published: 23rd September 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 09:13 AM

Turban

The men of Meivazhi Salai sporting their turbans | ( Photo | EPS )

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Even as the amended motor vehicle act has bikers scrambling to purchase helmets, for 1000 men of Meivazhi Salai in Pudukkottai district it is business as usual.

The men are followers of Meivazhi Sabha, a religion in Tamil Nadu which requires them to wear turbans.

In September 2007, the State government exempted the community from the helmet rule. 

“It is customary in our religion for men to wear turbans at all times,” said Kanagaraj, a resident of Meivazhi Salai.

“A case was filed by people of our community, after helmets were made mandatory. Since we wear turbans like Sikhs do, we were provided with the relaxation. The government even issued an order, which we show if police personnel stop us for not wearing a helmet,” he said. 

Meivazhi Sabha was founded by Meivazhi Salai Andavargal in the early 20th Century. The faith’s followers can be from any community, as long as they believe in god. Meivazhi Salai, a village near Illupur, is home to thousands of the religion’s adherents, as it is considered its birthplace. 

Illupur tahsildar Thavavalan said most residents of the village follow the religion.

“There are over 2000 permanent residents and at least 10,000 others who visit the village regularly,” he said.

“After helmets were made mandatory for even pillion riders, people in the village started using them. Helmets are widely used by women and pillion riders now. The women followers of Meivazhi Sabha know the importance, as they do not wear turbans,” he said. 

