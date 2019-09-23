Home States Tamil Nadu

Tirupur children’s home founder held for sexually assaulting four

The matter came to light when the father of one of the boys recently met the child and the child reportedly told him he was being sexually assaulted.

Published: 23rd September 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

Police traced the founder, who was absconding.

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: The founder of a children’s home was arrested on Sunday on charges of sexually assaulting four boys at the home at Perumanaullar in Tirupur. 

The matter came to light when the father of one of the boys recently met the child. The child reportedly told him he was being sexually assaulted. The man lodged a complaint with the Social Welfare Department at the collectorate. 

An official from the District Child Protection Unit said that, based on the complaint, a team led by Tirupur (North) tahsildar Jayachandran, a village administrator officer and police inspected the home on Saturday evening.

“We found four boys were being sexually assaulted by the home’s founder. After getting a written statement from the boys, all the inmates were shifted to another home. The four boys were taken to a government hospital for medical exam and treatment,” the official said. 

Police traced the founder, who was absconding. He was booked under the POCSO Act and arrested. The home reportedly housed 60 children. It had been functioning for five years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Perumanaullar Tirupur POCSO Act
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp