Tirupur children’s home founder held for sexually assaulting four

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: The founder of a children’s home was arrested on Sunday on charges of sexually assaulting four boys at the home at Perumanaullar in Tirupur.

The matter came to light when the father of one of the boys recently met the child. The child reportedly told him he was being sexually assaulted. The man lodged a complaint with the Social Welfare Department at the collectorate.

An official from the District Child Protection Unit said that, based on the complaint, a team led by Tirupur (North) tahsildar Jayachandran, a village administrator officer and police inspected the home on Saturday evening.



“We found four boys were being sexually assaulted by the home’s founder. After getting a written statement from the boys, all the inmates were shifted to another home. The four boys were taken to a government hospital for medical exam and treatment,” the official said.

Police traced the founder, who was absconding. He was booked under the POCSO Act and arrested. The home reportedly housed 60 children. It had been functioning for five years.