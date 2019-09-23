Two women self immolate to protest panchayat action

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Tension prevailed in Mela Usen village near Kunnam as two women from the same family set themselves ablaze. They were protesting the failure of the panchayat to provide a proper way out of their house. Poongudi (56) succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

Arguments frequently broke out between panchayat officials and family members of Ramadoss; (76), a farmer. Panchayat officials had tried to repair the overhead tank in the village on Sunday. There was a longstanding dispute as that tank was built right in front of Ramadoss’ house.

The panchayat had also built a compound wall to enclose the tank and motor room. With the compound blocking the way out of the house, Ramadoss’ family filed a case in 2006. In a judgement issued in 2017, the court ordered the panchayat to clear the pathway for the house. However, claiming the compound had been built on Poormboku land, the panchayat filed an appeal.

With the judgement yet to arrive, panchayat officials had tried repairing the tank.

Noticing work was taking place, Ramadoss’ wife Pooongudi and Thangalakshmi (33), his daughter-in-law, got into a furious argument with the panchayat team. As the argument intensified, the duo poured kerosene on themselves and set themselves on fire.

Kunnam police rushed to the spot and sent them to Ariyalur District Government Hospital for treatment.While Thangalakshmi is still under medical care, Poongudi died on Sunday evening. Perambalur District Collector V Santha said, “The case is still in court. Though there is an alternative route, the family insisted on a direct exit from their house.” As a case was registered against 12 members by the victims’ family, many villagers fled the area.

