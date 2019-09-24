CM, Deputy CM interview 100 bypoll aspirants

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and senior functionaries of the AIADMK on Monday interviewed over 90 aspirants, who have sought a party ticket to contest the by-elections to Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies.

In addition, 10 aspirants for Kamaraj Nagar in Puducherry also attended the interview. After the two-hour long interview, the chief minister said the parliamentary board of the party was considering views expressed by the aspirants and said the candidates would be announced soon. Nanjil PC Anbazhagan, former MP Manoj Pandian, KR Prabhakaran, Thachai Ganesa Raja and many others attended the interview for Nanguneri constituency.