Congress hopeful of retaining Nanguneri

As AMMK and MNM decided not to contest in the upcoming election, political analysts say that Naam Tamilar Katchi would become the third or fourth largest party in Nanguneri.

Published: 24th September 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 05:04 AM

Nomination forms being distributed at Nanguneri taluk office | V Karthikalagu

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Since vote share of the DMK and its allies increased in the past two consecutive elections — 2016 assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections — Congress is hoping to secure the Nanguneri seat in the upcoming by-election.

As far as Nanguneri assembly is concerned, AIADMK had secured more votes than DMK in the 2014 parliament election. AIADMK’s KRP Prabakaran received 62,705 votes and his counterpart in DMK received 44,579 votes in 2014. However, the vote share for DMK and its allies increased in the next two elections. Congress’s H Vasanthakumar defeated AIADMK’s M Vijayakumar with a margin of 16,968 votes. Even in the recent parliament election, DMK’s S Gnanathiraviam received 86,306 votes while AIADMK’s Palul Manoj Pandian secured only 51,596 votes.

Apart from the mainstream political parties, Suresh of All India Forward Bloc had managed to pack 14,116 votes in 2016 assembly election and AMMK’s S Michael Rayappan had received 15,114 votes in the 2019 parliament election. Both of these parties split the vote bank of Devar Community.
According to sources, more than 20 per cent people in Nanguneri constituency belong to Nadar community. People of Devar, Konar (Yadavas) and SC (PR) communities are also living there in large numbers. Panankattu Makkal Padai Katchi founded by Nadar outfits is expected to gain a portion of youth’s vote in the Nadar community this by-election.

As AMMK and MNM decided not to contest in the upcoming election, political analysts say that Naam Tamilar Katchi would become the third or fourth largest party in Nanguneri.

“A section of people turned against the Congress as this by-election has actually been imposed on them after H Vasanthakumar resigned as MLA to contest the parliament election in Kanniyakumar. However, anti-incumbency, postponement of local body election and intra-party issues would play against AIADMK. There would be a tough fight between AIADMK and DMK if both give this seat to persons of same caste,” said a professor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University.

