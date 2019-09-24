Govt may sell onions at lower rates: Food Minister Kamaraj

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To tackle the steep onion price hike, Minister for Food R Kamaraj and Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju on Monday said the State was mulling procurement of onion and selling it at concessional rates. A decision will be taken in consultation with the Chief Minister.

Chairing a review meeting at the secretariat on Monday, the ministers said the government was keenly monitoring the situation and steps were being taken to prevent hoarding as well as to ensure easy availability of onion.

The officials said that supply of onions from Nasik in Maharashtra and certain areas in Karnataka was reduced recently due to heavy rains and so, the prices had gone up. “However, supply from Nasik and Andhra has resumed and the loads are expected to reach Koyambedu soon. So, the price is expected to come down,” the officials added.

A release said the officials had denied reports of onions being sold at higher prices. They said at the Farm Fresh Shops of the Cooperation department, big-size onion was sold at `45 or `46 per kg.