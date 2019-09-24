Home States Tamil Nadu

HC refuses anticipatory bail to youth in NEET impersonation case

Udit Surya was booked after he got an MBBS admission in government college at Theni, by allegedly impersonating another candidate who had cleared the NEET exam.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Udit Suriya, the 20-year-old youth who has been booked for allegedly impersonating in NEET exam this year.

Hearing his anticipatory bail petition on Tuesday, Justice GR Swaminathan advised the student to surrender himself before the CB-CID police on or before Friday and adjourned the case to October 1.

The judge said, "The issue (cheating in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - NEET), if proved to be true, is a serious one. It is a cause for worry and cannot be taken lightly".

"The government counsel has also provided enough materials to show that the matter requires investigation", the Judge further noted and adjourned the case to Tuesday.

Suriya submitted in his petition that based on his NEET score and cut off and upon scrutiny of all his certificates and documents, he was allotted a seat in Theni Government Medical College and began studying there on August 1. But he soon withdrew from the course due to severe psychiatric issues and depression, he stated.

Suriya claimed that a news channel reporter approached his family on September 17 with an allegation that his images look different in his admit card and social media account. Though his father explained to the reporter that the image available with them is dark and was taken using a mobile phone and hence only one side of the face is visible whereas the image in the admit card is a passport size photo taken in a studio with proper lighting, there have been constant news in the media that it is a case of impersonation and that the exam had been written by someone else on my behalf, the student contended, and prayed the court to grant him anticipatory bail.

