Music, fine arts varsity renamed after late Jayalalithaa

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Commemorating the late Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo, the Tamil Nadu Government Music and Fine Arts University has been renamed after J Jayalalithaa, according to a Government Order issued on Wednesday last.

The order also said the Tamil Nadu Government Music and Fine Arts University Act 2013 would soon be amended.

Founded by Jayalalithaa, who also served as its first Chancellor, the Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Government Music and Fine Arts University has four colleges each in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Thiruvayar. It offers PG courses in vocal, veena, violin, mridangam, thavil, nadaswaram, flute and Bharatanatyam and also PG diploma in digital photography and visual communication.