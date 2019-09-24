NEET fraud case given to CB-CID

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around two weeks after a student from Theni government medical college was booked for impersonation in the NEET exam, the case was transferred to CB-CID on Monday.The incident came to light on September 11, after the dean of the medical college got two emails tipping him about the impersonation.

KV Udit Surya, a native of Chennai, was booked by authorities after he got an MBBS admission in government college at Theni, by impersonating another candidate who had cleared the NEET exam. Ever since the FIR was registered, Surya has been on the run. Local police said that he surrendered his medical seat before fleeing. An FIR was filed against the student.