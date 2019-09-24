Home States Tamil Nadu

NIA investigate in Krishnagiri

National  Intelligence Agency (NIA) sleuths from Bengaluru arrived in Krishnagiri as part of the investigation into the Burdwan bomb blast case of 2014.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: National  Intelligence Agency (NIA) sleuths from Bengaluru arrived in Krishnagiri as part of the investigation into the Burdwan bomb blast case of 2014. The prime accused of the case -- a member of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, a terrorist organisation based out of Bangladesh -- has also been brought along. They will retrace the events of the trial conducted by the members of the organisation at Syed Basha hills before the bomb blast in the West Bengal city.

Kausar Munir was arrested in August, while he was posing as a clothes vendor in Bengaluru. He is has been tagged as the leader of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen and the mastermind behind the Burdwan blast, where two terrorists lost their lives after a bomb they were making exploded. He was also the mastermind in the Bodh Gaya bomb blast case in and around Mahabodhi temple and directly linked to the Saladevanahalli bomb manufacturers case.

Kausar was brought to Krishnagiri’s Syed Basha temple, where he was investigated by NIA team of 14 members.The team has also recovered some pipes (1.5-ft-long and 10 cm in diameter), four battery packs, two cup-type wooden pieces, wires, a matchbox and insulation tape from the place of investigation. The NIA also found some traces of a bomb, said a senior police official.

Terming it a routine inquiry, the police official said that the Kausar had stayed in Krishnagiri before the 2014 incident. He and his group had tested their bomb at the hills before planning their terror attack, the official added.

